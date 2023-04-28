Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.