Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.