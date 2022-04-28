 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

