Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It looks to reach a ba…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs i…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 t…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…