Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly c…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degre…