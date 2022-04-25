The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.…
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It looks to reach a ba…
This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol …