Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
