Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

