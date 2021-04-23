Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA
