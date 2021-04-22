Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow…
This evening in Bristol: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees tomo…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Br…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s to…
Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks li…