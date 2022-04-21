Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wi…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs i…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the eve…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.