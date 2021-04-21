Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll…
This evening in Bristol: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees tomo…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Br…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s to…
Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks li…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of …