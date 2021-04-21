 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

