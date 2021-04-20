Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.