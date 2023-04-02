Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Bristol, VA
