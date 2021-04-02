 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts