It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Bristol, VA
