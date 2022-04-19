 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

