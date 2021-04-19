Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll…
This evening in Bristol: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees tomo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks li…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds…
For the drive home in Bristol: It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. Wind…