Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

