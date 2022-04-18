Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 AM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.