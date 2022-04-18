Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 AM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA
