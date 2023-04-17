Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Bristol, VA
