The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Bristol, VA
