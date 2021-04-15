Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.