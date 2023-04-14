Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Bristol, VA
