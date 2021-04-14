Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'l…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…
For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will …
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds…
For the drive home in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …