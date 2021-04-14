 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

