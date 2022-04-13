It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bri…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast c…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Win…