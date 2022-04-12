 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts