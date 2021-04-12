 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

