Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Win…