Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

