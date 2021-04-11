Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA
