Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. To…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…