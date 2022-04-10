Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.