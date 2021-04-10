Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
