Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Bristol, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT.