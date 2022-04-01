Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degre…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60…
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sund…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. Winds W at …
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the …