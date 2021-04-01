 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 4:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

