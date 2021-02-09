Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.