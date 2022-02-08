Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.