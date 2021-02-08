 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts