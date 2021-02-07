 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

