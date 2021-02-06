Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with snow. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.