Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.