Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

