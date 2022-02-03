Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
