Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.