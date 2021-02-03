 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts