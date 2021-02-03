This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. How likely…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.23. A 20-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorro…
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation po…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted …