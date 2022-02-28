 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts