Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. P…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the fo…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We w…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly c…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. To…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening in Bristol: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Bristol peo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 40F. W…