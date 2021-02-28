Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.