This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
