Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

