This evening's outlook for Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
