Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.