 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts