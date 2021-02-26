This evening in Bristol: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
