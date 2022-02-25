 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

